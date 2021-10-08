Analysts Expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.92 Billion

Brokerages expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) to report sales of $4.92 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $4.99 billion. Lumen Technologies posted sales of $5.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full year sales of $19.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.68 billion to $19.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.49 billion to $19.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LUMN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 267.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

LUMN stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.63. The stock had a trading volume of 94,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,792,953. Lumen Technologies has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

