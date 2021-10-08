Analysts Expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.24 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will report $13.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.50 million. Ocular Therapeutix posted sales of $5.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 125.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year sales of $49.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.94 million to $55.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $94.59 million, with estimates ranging from $54.28 million to $116.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 318.77%.

Several analysts have recently commented on OCUL shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Ocular Therapeutix stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. 508,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,533. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a current ratio of 10.05. The firm has a market cap of $746.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.14. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $24.30.

In other news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich bought 5,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Earnings History and Estimates for Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

