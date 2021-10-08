Analysts Expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $160.79 Million

Brokerages forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will announce $160.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.00 million and the lowest is $159.68 million. RBC Bearings reported sales of $146.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year sales of $669.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $653.80 million to $689.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $744.73 million, with estimates ranging from $689.40 million to $816.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $156.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.26 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%.

ROLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.25.

Shares of ROLL stock traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.00. The company had a trading volume of 101,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,599. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.47 and a 200 day moving average of $206.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65 and a beta of 1.38. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $250.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 38,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

