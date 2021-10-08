Analysts Issue Forecasts for Katapult Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Katapult in a report issued on Tuesday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Katapult’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.47 million during the quarter.

Separately, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of KPLT opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. Katapult has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $19.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Katapult in the 2nd quarter worth $28,386,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Katapult in the 2nd quarter worth $15,729,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Katapult in the 2nd quarter worth $7,654,000. Stamina Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Katapult in the 2nd quarter worth $6,085,000. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Katapult in the 2nd quarter worth $5,864,000. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Katapult news, CEO Orlando Zayas purchased 25,000 shares of Katapult stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,541,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,664. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Derek Medlin purchased 12,000 shares of Katapult stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 273,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,352.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 69,750 shares of company stock valued at $278,165 in the last 90 days.

About Katapult

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

