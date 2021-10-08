Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE: FR) recently:

9/29/2021 – First Industrial Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

9/28/2021 – First Industrial Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

9/23/2021 – First Industrial Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

9/22/2021 – First Industrial Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

9/1/2021 – First Industrial Realty Trust is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

FR stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.87. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $56.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,670,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,237,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $252,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,950,000 after buying an additional 95,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,503,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

