Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE: FR) recently:
- 9/29/2021 – First Industrial Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “
- 9/28/2021 – First Industrial Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “
- 9/23/2021 – First Industrial Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “
- 9/22/2021 – First Industrial Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “
- 9/1/2021 – First Industrial Realty Trust is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.
FR stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.87. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $56.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,670,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,237,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $252,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,950,000 after buying an additional 95,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,503,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.
