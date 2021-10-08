Analysts Set CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) PT at $27.64

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Stephens started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Shares of CSGP traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,819. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $95.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.01, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.63. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 23,729.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 147,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 849.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after acquiring an additional 187,256 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 836.7% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,347,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,249,000 after buying an additional 2,990,245 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 853.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 524,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,433,000 after buying an additional 469,427 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 904.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.