Analysts Set Expectations for Marathon Oil Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.13. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

MRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

NYSE MRO opened at $15.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.26, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.10. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.24%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

