Analysts Set Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Price Target at $159.00

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FERG shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Ferguson alerts:

FERG traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.99. 8 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $116.70 and a 12-month high of $148.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.57 and a 200 day moving average of $136.79.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $1.665 dividend. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 117.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.