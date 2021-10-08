Analysts Set GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Target Price at $86.40

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.40.

GXO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $199,000.

NYSE GXO traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.51. The company had a trading volume of 656,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $89.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.39.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. On average, research analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

