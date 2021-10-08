Analysts Set Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Target Price at $117.73

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.73.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

NASDAQ HZNP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.76. 693,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,929. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52 week low of $66.41 and a 52 week high of $115.86.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $2,543,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $5,515,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,206 shares of company stock worth $19,994,717. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.