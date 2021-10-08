Analysts Set IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) Target Price at C$13.58

Shares of IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.58.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBG shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of IBG traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$11.40. 10,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,551. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$357.08 million and a P/E ratio of 24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.89. IBI Group has a 12 month low of C$6.20 and a 12 month high of C$11.97.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$113.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$106.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that IBI Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

