Analysts Set Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Price Target at $27.00

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 172.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 7.9% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VRT traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.44. 114,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,177,050. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.88. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Research analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

