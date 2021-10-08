AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-$315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $307.82 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $26.63 on Friday. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANGO. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AngioDynamics in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded AngioDynamics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.33.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Chad Thomas Campbell sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $291,808.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AngioDynamics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 88.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 135,460 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.75% of AngioDynamics worth $7,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.