Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BUD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Argus lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Shares of BUD opened at $54.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,133 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 21.9% during the first quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 33,459 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.0% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,139 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 237.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 16,296 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 11,470 shares in the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

