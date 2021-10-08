Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on BUD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Argus lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.40.
Shares of BUD opened at $54.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $79.67.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,133 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 21.9% during the first quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 33,459 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.0% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,139 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 237.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 16,296 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 11,470 shares in the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
