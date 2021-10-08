Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 107,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,480,652 shares.The stock last traded at $54.92 and had previously closed at $56.18.

Several research firms have recently commented on BUD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday. Argus cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $108.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125,813.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 258,122 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $16,223,000 after buying an additional 257,917 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,266 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,717 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth about $1,073,000. Institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

