Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $8.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

NYSE NLY opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 162.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 42.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

