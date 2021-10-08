Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,446,600 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the August 31st total of 1,731,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 964.4 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANFGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,525.00.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $18.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.71. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.