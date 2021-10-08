APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Truist Securities

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on APA. Truist lifted their price target on shares of APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of APA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of APA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.11.

Shares of APA stock opened at $22.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.83. APA has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that APA will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. APA’s payout ratio is -9.26%.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in APA by 85.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,725 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in APA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 16,637 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in APA by 23.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 375,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 71,980 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in APA by 23.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 330,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 63,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in APA by 1.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 143,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

