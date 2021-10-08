ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Trading Up 1% This Week

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be bought for about $2.54 or 0.00004664 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $163.09 million and $5.84 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00062176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.84 or 0.00143102 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.08 or 0.00093911 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,522.51 or 1.00231615 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,555.79 or 0.06536791 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 64,578,996 coins and its circulating supply is 64,280,782 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

