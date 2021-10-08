Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) & Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Financial Analysis

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) and Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and Rexford Industrial Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 0 3 0 0 2.00 Rexford Industrial Realty 0 1 2 0 2.67

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.79%. Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus price target of $62.33, indicating a potential upside of 7.84%. Given Rexford Industrial Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rexford Industrial Realty is more favorable than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and Rexford Industrial Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance $278.68 million 7.59 $18.38 million $1.40 10.80 Rexford Industrial Realty $330.14 million 24.12 $76.40 million $1.32 43.79

Rexford Industrial Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rexford Industrial Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rexford Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and Rexford Industrial Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 75.66% 9.32% 2.94% Rexford Industrial Realty 26.46% 3.06% 2.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.0% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Rexford Industrial Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rexford Industrial Realty pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Rexford Industrial Realty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Rexford Industrial Realty beats Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.