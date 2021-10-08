Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Units (NASDAQ:APGBU) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Units (NASDAQ:APGBU) were down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 6,906 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92.

About Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Units (NASDAQ:APGBU)

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in December 2020.

