Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 11,966 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 123,307 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.79.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 155.4% in the second quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 51,177 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the second quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the second quarter valued at about $923,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 118.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 47,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 14.9% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

