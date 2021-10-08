AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.79

Shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.79 and last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 14459 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 12.56 and a quick ratio of 12.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.04.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President David J. Lee acquired 14,000 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,562,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,152,965.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ciara Burnham acquired 14,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,899.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in AppHarvest during the first quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in AppHarvest during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in AppHarvest by 534.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in AppHarvest by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 50.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

