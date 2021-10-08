Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $175.00 by UBS Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) received a $175.00 price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAPL. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $143.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.50. The company has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Amundi bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 13,998.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141,248 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Apple by 515.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after buying an additional 12,799,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 25.6% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after buying an additional 7,186,900 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

