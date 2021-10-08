Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “
Shares of NASDAQ APVO opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.05. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $60.00.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.54% of the company’s stock.
About Aptevo Therapeutics
Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.
