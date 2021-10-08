Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Shares of NASDAQ APVO opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.05. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 276.54% and a negative net margin of 309.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

