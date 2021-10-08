Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $4.74 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arch Resources in a research report issued on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $4.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.67. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $6.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $24.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.64 EPS.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.03 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 16.00%. Arch Resources’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.26) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Shares of ARCH opened at $96.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.09. Arch Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $105.58.

In other Arch Resources news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $55,147.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $275,737.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. FMR LLC raised its stake in Arch Resources by 8,292.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 38,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arch Resources by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,155,761 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,080,000 after acquiring an additional 44,658 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Arch Resources by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,045 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Arch Resources by 12.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,525,000 after acquiring an additional 55,802 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Arch Resources by 7.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,838,000 after acquiring an additional 25,511 shares during the period.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

