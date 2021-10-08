Ares Protocol Price Up 30.5% Over Last 7 Days (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, Ares Protocol has traded up 30.5% against the US dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $3.66 million and $666,901.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00061700 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.08 or 0.00147588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.61 or 0.00091440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,148.50 or 0.99800610 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,452.87 or 0.06363961 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 155,503,638 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

