Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $172,845.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $172,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Marc Taxay sold 1,588 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.10, for a total transaction of $578,190.80.

On Monday, August 2nd, Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $189,738.00.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $364.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.35 and a 52-week high of $384.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.43.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 19.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1,179.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,128 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

