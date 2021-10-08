ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.440-$1.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.ASGN also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.060-$5.170 EPS.

Shares of ASGN opened at $122.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20. ASGN has a 52 week low of $65.21 and a 52 week high of $122.47.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $974.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.25 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASGN will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASGN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Hanson reiterated a sell rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.40.

In related news, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $233,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $911,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,250 shares of company stock worth $5,807,527 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ASGN

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

