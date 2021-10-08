ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Position Increased by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. ASML accounts for about 2.2% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in ASML by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $801.33.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $15.54 on Friday, hitting $731.28. 31,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,937. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $812.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $716.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $357.38 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The company has a market cap of $299.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.99, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

