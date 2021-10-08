ASOS’s (ASOMY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ASOMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut ASOS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 4,000.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,040.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMY traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.90. 6,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,488. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASOS has a 1-year low of $36.70 and a 1-year high of $81.65.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

