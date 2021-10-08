ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ASAZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Nordea Equity Research cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. HSBC downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.34. The company has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.82. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (ASAZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.