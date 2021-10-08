Assemble Protocol (ASM) Achieves Market Cap of $24.32 Million

Assemble Protocol (CURRENCY:ASM) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One Assemble Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0358 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. Assemble Protocol has a total market cap of $24.32 million and approximately $4.04 million worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Assemble Protocol has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Assemble Protocol Coin Profile

Assemble Protocol (ASM) is a coin. It launched on May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,079,761 coins. The official website for Assemble Protocol is assembleprotocol.io . Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

