Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Shares Gap Up to $7.74

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.74, but opened at $8.02. Astra Space shares last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 16,231 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Astra Space in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Astra Space in a report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.60.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Astra Space, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

