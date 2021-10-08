Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.77% from the stock’s current price.

ATYM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

ATYM stock opened at GBX 325 ($4.25) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £449.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 314.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 318.47. Atalaya Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 165 ($2.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 365.40 ($4.77).

In related news, insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.18), for a total transaction of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

About Atalaya Mining

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.