ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $33.28

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.28 and traded as low as $33.07. ATCO shares last traded at $33.07, with a volume of 5,333 shares changing hands.

ACLLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ATCO from C$46.50 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Get ATCO alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average of $34.49.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.