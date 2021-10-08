Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Sells $129,600.00 in Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $129,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Athene stock traded up $1.89 on Friday, hitting $73.60. 1,150,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,226. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.00. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $74.09.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 39.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Athene by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Athene by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Athene by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Athene by 535.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 9,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lowered Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. raised their price target on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist lowered Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.84.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

