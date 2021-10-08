Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Sells $129,600.00 in Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $129,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Athene stock traded up $1.89 on Friday, hitting $73.60. 1,150,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,226. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.00. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $74.09.
Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lowered Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. raised their price target on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist lowered Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.84.
About Athene
Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.
