Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.59

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.59 and traded as low as C$0.54. Atico Mining shares last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 35,840 shares changing hands.

Separately, Laurentian raised their target price on Atico Mining from C$1.20 to C$1.25 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.59. The firm has a market cap of C$71.56 million and a P/E ratio of 6.02.

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

