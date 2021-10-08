Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Downgraded by Argus to Hold

Argus downgraded shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

ATO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.25.

NYSE ATO opened at $89.76 on Thursday. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.06.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

In related news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 355.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,144,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,744 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 759.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,468 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,565,000 after purchasing an additional 806,085 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,510,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,184,000 after purchasing an additional 757,855 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,355,000. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

