ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ATN International were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATN International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,091,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 42.3% in the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATN International stock opened at $46.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $745.13 million, a P/E ratio of -57.28 and a beta of 0.24. ATN International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.99 and a 1-year high of $52.65.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $123.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.27 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ATN International, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. ATN International’s payout ratio is currently -188.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

ATN International Profile

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

