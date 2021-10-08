AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by DCF Advisers LLC

DCF Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AT&T by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in AT&T by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.90.

Shares of T traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,574,602. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

