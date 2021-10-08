Auto Market Capitalization Achieves $53.86 Million (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Auto coin can now be bought for $1,016.17 or 0.01875169 BTC on popular exchanges. Auto has a market capitalization of $53.86 million and approximately $16.64 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Auto has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00049712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.92 or 0.00252656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.91 or 0.00103169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00012329 BTC.

AUTO is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

