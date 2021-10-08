AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AutoWeb, Inc. provides consumer leads and associated marketing services primarily to automotive dealers and manufacturers throughout the United States. It also provides consumers with robust and original online automotive content. AutoWeb Inc., formerly known as Autobytel Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, CA. “

Shares of AUTO opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 million, a PE ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 2.17. AutoWeb has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $4.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.24 million. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoWeb will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in AutoWeb in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AutoWeb by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in AutoWeb in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in AutoWeb in the 2nd quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoWeb in the 1st quarter worth $534,000. Institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

