Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) Trading 5.4% Higher

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (CVE:XLY)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.39. 1,630,684 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 2,248,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$0.40 target price on Auxly Cannabis Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. ATB Capital upgraded Auxly Cannabis Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Auxly Cannabis Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of C$289.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.