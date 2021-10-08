AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.87

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.87 and last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 921704 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVPT shares. William Blair started coverage on AvePoint in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AvePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AvePoint in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on AvePoint in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on AvePoint in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($3.04). The business had revenue of $45.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tianyi Jiang acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $936,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Xunkai Gong acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $241,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,415,250 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

About AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT)

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

