Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AVY traded down $3.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.11. 3,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,306. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.46 and a fifty-two week high of $228.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.50.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

