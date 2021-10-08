Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Short Interest Down 18.1% in September

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 680,900 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the August 31st total of 831,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of AVNW opened at $36.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.91. Aviat Networks has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $43.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.07 million, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.17.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 40.06%. The company had revenue of $71.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.35 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aviat Networks will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 456.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 162.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 55,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.