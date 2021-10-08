Axa S.A. Has $55.02 Million Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Axa S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,360 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $55,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on RY. Barclays boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.98.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $101.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $67.78 and a one year high of $106.40.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.858 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.