Axa S.A. Purchases 437,159 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Axa S.A. grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,786,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 437,159 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $66,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $21,192,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 29.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,217,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,299 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 20.5% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,967,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,289,000 after purchasing an additional 675,020 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter worth $5,800,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,985,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $441,244,000 after purchasing an additional 258,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $37,583.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 12,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $201,571.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,274 shares of company stock worth $483,437 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $15.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 81.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 3.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

