Axa S.A. Sells 32,518 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Axa S.A. decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,753 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 32,518 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Stryker worth $71,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,389,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,799,885,000 after buying an additional 58,099 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,685,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,772 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $784,551,000 after purchasing an additional 216,709 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 4.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $737,558,000 after acquiring an additional 133,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 26.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $706,895,000 after acquiring an additional 568,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $265.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.31. The stock has a market cap of $100.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $196.09 and a 52 week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.13.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

